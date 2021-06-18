Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,788,496 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 202.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 2.16% of Hudbay Minerals worth $38,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

