Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Teleflex worth $33,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $403.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.77. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

