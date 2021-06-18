Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Franco-Nevada worth $42,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,884.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 60,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

FNV stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

