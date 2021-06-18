Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $36.16 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $36,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $138.85 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.55 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

