Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.74% of Qualys worth $30,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,095 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

