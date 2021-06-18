Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,176 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $31,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 888,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,421,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after buying an additional 89,652 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 115.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

