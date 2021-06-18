Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €222.65 ($261.94) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of €216.85.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

