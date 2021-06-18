Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 371,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $695.28 million, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.