Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Alphabet worth $6,729,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $17.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,509.78. 59,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,543.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,374.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.