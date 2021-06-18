Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,501.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,543.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,374.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

