Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

