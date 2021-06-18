Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in MannKind were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 308,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.92. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

