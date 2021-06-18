Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 315 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of K opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

