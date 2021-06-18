Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 386 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of KO opened at $54.95 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

