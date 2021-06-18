Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $12.91. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

