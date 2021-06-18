Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Short Interest Update

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 987,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 567,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:ALUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 271,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,159. The company has a market cap of $361.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

