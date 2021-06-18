Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,306.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.