Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,489.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,306.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

