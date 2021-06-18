Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 156.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $3,059,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

