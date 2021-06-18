Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 151,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 652,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.