Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.56. 576,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,657. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520 in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.