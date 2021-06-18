America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years.

ATAX stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.74 million, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

