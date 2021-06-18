American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.33.

American Express stock opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

