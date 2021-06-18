American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

