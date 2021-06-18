American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $47.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

