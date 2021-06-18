Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASYS. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 million, a P/E ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

