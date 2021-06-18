Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $884.61 Million

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post sales of $884.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $868.20 million and the highest is $909.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. 9,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $55,395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

