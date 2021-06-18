Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

HALO traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,406. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.48.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

