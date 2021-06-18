Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.85. Newmont reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.83. 824,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38. Newmont has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.