Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.17. Provident Financial also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

PROV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

