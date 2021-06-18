Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Stride reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,973. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,599,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

