Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 961,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

