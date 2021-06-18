Analysts Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Post Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce earnings per share of $7.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.67. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 252.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $25.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $27.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $30.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.78.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.