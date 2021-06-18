Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.