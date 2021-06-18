Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.31 Million

Brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post sales of $391.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

KFRC stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 186,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $667,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,719 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.