Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Announce $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Lear posted earnings of ($4.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.64 to $19.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $174.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Lear has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

