Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

MBUU traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $71.90. 5,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,150. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

