Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $9.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report earnings of $9.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.68. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $6.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $43.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.83 to $47.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $35.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $39.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $361.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.92. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.