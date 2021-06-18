Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target at $21.69

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Aecon Group stock remained flat at $$14.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

