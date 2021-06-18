Analysts Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Price Target at $153.00

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

