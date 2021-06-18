Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) PT at $100.63

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.