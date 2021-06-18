Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price at $48.25

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CMBM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,051,438 shares of company stock worth $95,049,167. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 278.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 107,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

