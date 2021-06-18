Analysts Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $9.25

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 72,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,664,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.