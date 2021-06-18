Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price at C$17.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

HR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,058. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.53.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

