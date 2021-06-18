Analysts Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Price Target at €37.75

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of EPA:RNO traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting €36.75 ($43.23). 1,089,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.63.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

