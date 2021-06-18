Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $26.93

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $105,443,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TECK opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

