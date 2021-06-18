Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) PT at €11.59

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.59 ($13.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

