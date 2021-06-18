Analyzing Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands -1.75% -17.90% -0.13% Arcos Dorados -6.50% -73.32% -5.71%

39.4% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Arcos Dorados’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $3.17 billion 0.73 -$158.71 million ($0.69) -37.88 Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.67 -$149.45 million ($0.73) -8.78

Arcos Dorados has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 1 5 5 1 2.50 Arcos Dorados 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus price target of $28.35, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus price target of $5.87, suggesting a potential downside of 8.48%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Volatility & Risk

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Arcos Dorados on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 27, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,015 restaurants and franchised 166 restaurants across 47 states; and owned and operated 142 restaurants and franchised 151 restaurants across 20 countries and Guam. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2020, it operated or franchised 2,236 restaurants. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

