Analyzing Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) & Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 4.62 $154.24 million $2.17 18.46 Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.53 $23.64 million $2.19 10.21

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Columbia Banking System pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Columbia Banking System and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 4 0 0 2.00 Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 30.91% 8.32% 1.16% Unity Bancorp 28.42% 15.47% 1.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; insurance solutions, which include long-term care, and life and disability insurance; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement services, and investment agency and charitable management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 145 branches. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and consumer construction lines, as well as personal loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

