Analyzing Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% LGI Homes 14.54% 32.58% 19.82%

This table compares Landsea Homes and LGI Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.53 -$2.10 million N/A N/A LGI Homes $2.37 billion 1.60 $323.89 million $11.59 13.14

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of LGI Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 LGI Homes 2 4 2 0 2.00

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $147.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.93%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than LGI Homes.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LGI Homes has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Landsea Homes on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

